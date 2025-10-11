Sai Sudharsan Taken Off After Short-Leg Catch Attempt Triggers Injury Scare; Devdutt Padikkal Steps In At Session Three

Team India may have encountered an injury scare after Sai Sudharsan was seen getting some treatment across the boundary ropes in the team dugout.

Sudharsan helped Team India gain the opening scalp against the West Indies in the Delhi Test, taking down opener John Campbell with a freak-of-a-catch at short-leg.

The catch was stunning, but Sai sustained an injury scare with his finger as the ball struck it with significant impact.

In the second ball of the eighth over during the West Indies' innings, John Campbell hardly swept the length ball towards outside off of Ravindra Jadeja, which sailed towards Sai Sudharsan at short-leg.

The number three batter's quick reflexes did the trick as the ball clutched around his helmet, chest and his hands. Sai did not drop the freak catch despite being hurt, and Team India was jubilant after clinching the opening wicket.

John Campbell looked visibly distraught as he hid his face in disappointment while walking back.

While completing the catch, Sai Sudharsan took a significant blow to his hand and required medical attention. He was seen sitting on the sidelines with an ice pack over the affected area.

In session three of the day two action, Devdutt Padikkal has been brought into the action, possibly replacing Sai Sudharsan, who is getting medical treatment for his hand and fingers.

Padikkal was also seen fielding at the short-leg position.

West Indies Try To Hold On Against India In Day Two Action In Delhi

After Team India declared their innings at 518/5, West Indies began their innings and are utilising the track well. Despite John Campbell's dismissal, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze continued the partnership.

The Windies duo picked up the first 50+ partnership for their side in the ongoing series. The Indian bowlers are trying to put pressure on, as the spinners are making it hard for them to bat due to the turn.

India finally broke the West Indies' partnership after the dismissal of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. KL Rahul holds on to the catch after the ball juggles for a while, putting the visitors under pressure once again.