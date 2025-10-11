Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli’s Record After Scoring Fifth Test Hundred As Captain In Second West Indies Test

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP

Shubman Gill has redefined Test cricket leadership after he succeeded Rohit Sharma as captain of Team India. His remarkable performance and standout leadership skills have strengthened with time, and the historic series draw against England speaks volumes.

Not only did the Indian dynamo lead the team effectively, but Shubman Gill kept his word of emerging as the best batter of the entire series.

Gill continues his captaincy magic in the ongoing home Test series against the West Indies and has notched up a clinical milestone after scoring a hundred.

Shubman Gill Reaches Virat Kohli's Ranks After Scoring Fifth Test Ton As Skipper

Team India has been in a commanding spot over the West Indies in the series so far. After clinching a grand win in the first test at Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue progress with the winning momentum in the second Test match in Delhi.

The Hosts were brilliant with the bat in the first innings, with centuries coming off Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's bats. The skipper, in particular, claimed a huge record in the game.

Shibman Gill has joined Virat Kohli's ranks after scoring his tenth Test century against the West Indies. It would be his fifth as a Test captain for Team India.

Gill has joined the former Indian skipper in the elite club of scoring the most Test hundreds for Team India in a calendar year as a Test captain.

Notably, Shubman Gill completed the five tons in 12 innings, while Virat Kohli took 16 innings in 2017 and then 24 innings in 2018.

Most Test Centuries For India In A Calendar Year As Captain

Virat Kohli: 5 in 2017 (16 inns) Virat Kohli: 5 in 2018 (24 inns) Shubman Gill: 5 in 2025 (12 inns)

India Showcase Ultimate Authority Against West Indies In Delhi Test

Team India produced a commanding show with the bat at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground after opting to bat first in the competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal put up titanic numbers on the scoreboard, scoring 175. KL Rahul scored 38, while Sai Sudharsan broke free and put up 87 runs on the scoreboard.