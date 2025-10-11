Gautam Gambhir Recalls The Toughest Test Of His Coaching Journey: 'I Can Never Forget That, Nor Should I'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about the toughest stage of his coaching career, highlighting that India's historic loss to New Zealand in the home Test series was the darkest moment of his stint.

India's loss to New Zealand was historic as it was their first test series loss at home in 12 years. The Blackcaps had breached the Indian fortress, leading to criticism from the fans.

Gautam Gambhir had succeeded Rahul Dravid after the latter stepped down after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup win. The New Zealand Tests were his second assignment as the head coach.

Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Hardest Moment As A Coach

Coach Gautam Gambhir expressed that India's loss to New Zealand was something very close to his heart and will remain unforgettable.

Notably, the coach keeps on reminding the team about the shambolic loss as he emphasised that it is key to remember the past.

The Indian head coach added that remembering the setbacks helps them not to take things for granted.

“That New Zealand loss was a bit of a shock — it still is very close to my heart. As a coach, I can never forget that, nor should I. I’ve told this to the boys as well — it’s important to look forward, but sometimes it’s equally important to remember the past.

Because when you forget the past, you start taking things for granted. You should never take anything for granted. I felt that against New Zealand, everyone thought we could just roll them over — and that’s the reality of sport,” Gambhir said during an interview with Star Sports.

Team India Have Gone On To Become A Cricketing Powerhouse Under Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir had a shaky start to his coaching tenure with Team India after they lost to New Zealand and Australia in Tests. Questions were raised over Team India's performance and Gambhir's capability as a coach.

But Team India bounced back gloriously by winning the England white-ball series. They went on to win the Champions Trophy as an undefeated unit by defeating New Zealand in the final.

Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, India sealed a historic draw against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Men in Blue also became the champions of Asia by defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. India was undefeated throughout the series.