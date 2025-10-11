Shubman Gill Hits Commanding Century As Hungry Indian Bowling Attack Pins Down WI; Visitors Score 140/4 At Stumps On Day 2

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Tagenarine Chanderpaul with teammates on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: AP

Day two of the action had Team India showcase all-around dominance, as Shubman Gill's century and a commanding 518/5 (d) put India in the driver's seat.

West Indies tried to fight back and were gradually finding their form in the game before Team India fought back by picking some key dismissals while in action.

Ravindra Jadeja put up a starry spell to rattle the Caribbean Men, who managed to put up 140 at the loss of four wickets at stumps on day two. Windies trail by 378 runs.

Shubman Gill Gets A Ton, India Put Up A Commanding 518/5 (d) Score

Team India continued their batting brilliance on day two at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill returned to bat.

However, Jasiwal was caught in an ugly mix-up, which caused him to lose his wicket and miss out on a well-deserved double hundred. That is when captain Shubman Gill stepped up with his batting and notched up an unbeaten 129.

Nitish Kumar Reddy put up an impressive 43-ball 54, with four boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also put up 44 runs, taking India's score to 518 at the loss of five wickets.

The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue went on to declare their innings after 134.2 overs. They gained some big runs on the scoreboard, which put pressure on the West Indies to catch up with the score.

Team India's Tight Bowling Starves West Indies of Momentum

West Indies looked in good shape as they came in to bat, with John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul opening their innings. Campbell was dismissed after Sai Sudharsan pulled off a freak catch.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze put up the first 50+ partnership for the West Indies in the ongoing series so far.

Chanderpaul went on to lose his wicket after KL Rahul completed the catch, even when the ball juggled. He scored 34 before being dismissed.

The fall of Alick Athanaze's wicket was when trouble mounted for West Indies cricket, as Team India put pressure with the ball. Skipper Roston Chase had to walk off after a second-ball duck.