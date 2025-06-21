Gautam Gambhir Responsible For Breaking Rishabh Pant's Momentum? Dinesh Karthik Dissects Coach's Advice To 'Calm Down'

India vs England: Dinesh Karthik expressed his dissatisfaction with Gautam Gambhir for his incorrect call, which had swivelled the momentum towards England. The former Indian stumper believes Gambhir's message to Rishabh Pant, which said to slow down, does not work on specific players. While he understood the coach's perspective on sending a message to the batter, the way to send it is critical to bring out the best of the batter.

Dinesh Karthik Believes Gautam Gambhir Was Wrong To Slow Down Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant delivered a flamboyant knock in the two days of action so far. The southpaw batter took risks, but it paid off well, as he scored a century. Pant's erratic shots often deliver entertainment among fans, and his unconventional batting has been valued. Rishabh was dismissed via LBW, which looked bizarre as he had stopped the attacking play to help India notch up vital runs.

Notably, a message was handed to the batter after Karun Nair's dismissal as coach Gautam Gambhir wanted him not to take risks and slow down. Dinesh Karthik discussed the scenario during the live broadcast, expressing that such things do not work for particular cricketers.

“Also very interesting, when a message was sent out to Rishabh Pant, it curbed his style of play. He was just very carefree with his stroke making... I get the feeling that a message was sent to tell him to calm down [which] doesn't work for certain players, I guess.

“As a coach, it's completely understandable when you want to get a message across to the batter. But over time, you realise, for certain players, how you send that message becomes very important, what is the tone, what is the language used that gets the best out of the batter," Dinesh Karthik said while being live on the air.

DK added that the team needs to figure out another way to get things done with Pant.

Rishabh Pant Surpassed MS Dhoni In Humongous Feat

Rishabh Pant pulled off a sensational 178-ball knock, scoring 134. The southpaw sealed a clinical partnership with skipper Shubman Gill, and they sealed a 200+ run partnership in the play. Pant's knock included 12 fours and six sixes, showcasing his unconventional strategy to take risks and pull off erratic shots to their advantage.