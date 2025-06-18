Gautam Gambhir Returns to England; Joins Shubman Gill And Co. Ahead of Headingley Test: REPORT

India vs England: There is good news for the Indian cricket team, a couple of days ahead of the first Test at Headingley. As per a report on RevSportz, head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned to England and has joined the team. The India coach was there for the side's first training session at Leeds on Wednesday. For the unversed, Gambhir was with the team in England before he left for India due to a family emergency.

Gambhir's addition is a big boost for a India side in transition. Gambhir's sheer presence should help the morale of the side. The spotlight will firmly be on Gambhir as this is a big away tour for him as a coach of the Indian team. He had left England as his mother suffered a mild stroke and had to be admitted in the ICU. Reports claim that she is still in the ICU, yet Gambhir has returned for national duty.

After a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the onus would be on Gambhir to turn things around. This will be Gambhir's fourth Test tour as part of Team India. His stint as Team India coach started well as the side whitewashed Bangladesh. But then, things went downhill as they were handed a clean-sweep by New Zealand. Things did not improve for Gambhir when India toured Australia. The hosts not only beat India 3-1, but also regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.