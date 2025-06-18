Shubman Gill at Virat Kohli's No. 4; Debutant at No. 3: Wasim Jaffer Predicts India's Playing XI For 1st Test vs England at Headingley

India vs England: With two days to go for the first Test at Headingley between India and England, speculations are rife over what will be the XI Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir would pick. Amid all the wild speculations doing the rounds, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has given his side for the Test. Addressing the elephant in the room, Jaffer suggested that Gill to slot into Virat Kohli's preferred No. 4 spot. He also reckoned that a debutant would occupy the ever-so-important No. 3 position.

Sudarshan or Easwaran at No. 3?

With the openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal almost confirmed it would certainly be interesting to see who takes up the No. 3 position. As per Jaffer, he expects a toss-up there between Sai Sudarshan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. He reckons there could be another toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav depending on the wicket on the morning of the game. It is interesting to see Jaffer has not picked Nitish Kumar Reddy and has backed Karun Nair.

The three pacers Jaffer backed are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Wasim Jaffer's Predicted XI For Headingley Test

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan/Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna