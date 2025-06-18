Shubman Gill at Virat Kohli's No. 4; Debutant at No. 3: Wasim Jaffer Predicts India's Playing XI For 1st Test vs England at Headingley

Updated 18 June 2025 at 12:24 IST
India vs England: With two days to go for the first Test at Headingley between India and England, speculations are rife over what will be the XI Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir would pick. Amid all the wild speculations doing the rounds, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has given his side for the Test. Addressing the elephant in the room, Jaffer suggested that Gill to slot into Virat Kohli's preferred No. 4 spot. He also reckoned that a debutant would occupy the ever-so-important No. 3 position.
With the openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal almost confirmed it would certainly be interesting to see who takes up the No. 3 position. As per Jaffer, he expects a toss-up there between Sai Sudarshan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. He reckons there could be another toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav depending on the wicket on the morning of the game. It is interesting to see Jaffer has not picked Nitish Kumar Reddy and has backed Karun Nair.
The three pacers Jaffer backed are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan/Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
For the unversed, the Headingley Test marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for both the teams. Both sides will look to get off to a winning start as that will help them with the momentum for the rest of the series. For Gill, he will be chasing an historic Test series win on English soil for the first time since 2007.
Published 18 June 2025 at 12:02 IST