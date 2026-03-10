Gautam Gambhir Reveals 2027 ODI World Cup Blueprint; Claims Clarity Would be Found After IPL 2026

T20 World Cup: Coach Gautam Gambhir has already started dreaming about the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup days after the T20 WC triumph. The Indian coach revealed that he would have more clarity on what the squad would look like once the upcoming season of the IPL is over. Gambhir also said that it is better they start preparing early.

‘Planning for the 2027 WC will start after the IPL’

"The planning for the 2027 World Cup will start after the IPL. There are 25 to 30 ODIs between IPL 2026 and the World Cup. This format is not played a lot these days. The earlier we start planning, the better it will be for us," Gautam Gambhir said in the interview on India Today.

He also admitted that conditions in South Africa would not be very easy and hence it is important to identify the players who can do well in those conditions.

"South Africa is not an easy place to play cricket. We have to figure out combinations and identify the players who are suited to the conditions. The selectors and the coaches will do that. By the time IPL 2026 ends, India will have a blueprint for the ODI World Cup 2027," Gambhir added.

