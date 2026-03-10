Updated 10 March 2026 at 09:05 IST
Gautam Gambhir Reveals 2027 ODI World Cup Blueprint; Claims Clarity Would be Found After IPL 2026
T20 World Cup: Coach Gautam Gambhir dropped hints about the blueprint of the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup just after the T20 WC win.
T20 World Cup: Coach Gautam Gambhir has already started dreaming about the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup days after the T20 WC triumph. The Indian coach revealed that he would have more clarity on what the squad would look like once the upcoming season of the IPL is over. Gambhir also said that it is better they start preparing early.
‘Planning for the 2027 WC will start after the IPL’
"The planning for the 2027 World Cup will start after the IPL. There are 25 to 30 ODIs between IPL 2026 and the World Cup. This format is not played a lot these days. The earlier we start planning, the better it will be for us," Gautam Gambhir said in the interview on India Today.
He also admitted that conditions in South Africa would not be very easy and hence it is important to identify the players who can do well in those conditions.
"South Africa is not an easy place to play cricket. We have to figure out combinations and identify the players who are suited to the conditions. The selectors and the coaches will do that. By the time IPL 2026 ends, India will have a blueprint for the ODI World Cup 2027," Gambhir added.
RoKo Factor at ODI WC
The big highlight at the ODI World Cup would be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two modern day greats would be featuring in what is being looked at as their swansong series. Team India would be one of the hot contenders to win the 2027 ODI WC as well. Now that the T20 WC is over, the focus would shift very quickly to the 50-over format.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 10 March 2026 at 08:45 IST