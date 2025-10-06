Gautam Gambhir's Duplicity Exposed? India Coach's Old Video Goes Viral Where he Makes Huge Remark on Ex-IND Captain Rohit Sharma

Ind vs Aus: Former India captain Rohit Sharma made all the news on Saturday when the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced their limited overs squad for the tour of Australia. The big surprise from the announcement was that Rohit was axed as the ODI captain and Shubman Gill was made the skipper. A couple of days after the announcement, an old clip has surfaced on social space where now coach Gautam Gambhir speaks about not having Rohit as captain is a loss for the nation and not for the cricketer.

WATCH VIDEO

‘It’s a shame’

“If Rohit Sharma doesn’t become the India captain, it’s India’s misfortune, not Rohit Sharma’s. If he doesn’t become the captain in white-ball cricket or T20 cricket, it’s a shame," Gambhir says in the video. And this was before Rohit took over as the skipper of the side.

“It’s a shame because Rohit Sharma cannot do anything more than this," Gambhir had added.

With Rohit not in the ODI set-up as captain makes things a little tricky for his future. For the unversed, Rohit wants to feature in the 2027 ODI WC. Now, the question is - will he remain fit over the next two seasons despite not playing a lot of international cricket having retired from Tests and T20Is.