WATCH | Abhishek Sharma Touches Sunil Gavaskar's Feet in Heartwarming Move Moments After India's Asia Cup 2025 Win

Asia Cup 2025: Team India were dominant throughout their campaign in the continental event and were rightly crowned champions after beating arch-rivals Pakistan for the third time. Young Abhishek Sharma, who picked up the player of the tournament, was grabbing all the attention for his flambouyant strokeplay. Abhishek got India off to rollicking starts in most games. He truly made a huge impact and was one of the integral reasons for India's win.

While all sorts of drama over the trophy took place after the match, Abhishek gave his fans a moment to remember. In the unseen video, Abhishek can be spotted touching former India legend Sunil Gavaskar's feet. Here is the viral clip that is now winning hearts.

WATCH VIDEO

It is heartwarming to see the respect a junior player has for a legend.

Future of Indian Cricket

Abhishek made it an Asia Cup to remember as he amassed 314 runs in seven innings with an average of 44.86 and a staggering strike rate of 200. This included three half-centuries, 32 fours, and 19 sixes in total.

ALSO READ: Huge Shubman Gill Prediction Dropped Ahead of Australia Series

"I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain," Abhishek had said on receiving POTS.