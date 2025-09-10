Gautam Gambhir's Hypocrisy Exposed Ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener: 'Ab UAE ke Against Bhi Tumhe Bumrah Chahiye?'

Asia Cup 2025: Looks like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would be playing against UAE in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener. And that has upset former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja. The ex-India cricketer reckons it would be hypocrisy on the part of India coach Gautam Gambhir if Bumrah plays against the UAE. For the unversed, Bumrah featured in merely three out of the five Tests during the England tour due to workload management.

Jadeja reckons Bumrah should not play against the UAE as it is a lesser-ranked side. Just to emphasise on how serious he is, Jadeja said he would go on a strike if Bumrah plays.

‘What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow’

"What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don't protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic," Ajay Jadeja said on Sony Sports Network.

"The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike," he added.

India Start Favourites