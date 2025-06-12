Gautam Gambhir's Indirect Mention of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Draws Attention During Inspiring Speech Ahead of England Tests | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Team India is in transition after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin and it is no secret now. With Shubman Gill appointed as the new captain, the spotlight would firmly be on him throughout the England tour. How does he fare will only be known once the five Tests are over. But before that, head coach Gautam Gambhir gave an inspiring speech to the young Indian team where he welcomed Sai Sudarshan, Karun Nair and congratulated Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. But what stole it all was his indirect mention of Kohli and Rohit.

‘We are without our three most experienced players’

During the speech, Gambhir said, “There are two ways to look at this tour, one is, we are without our three most experienced players or we got this phenomenal opportunity to do something for the country.”

Meanwhile, Gambhir also welcomed Karun Nair in a very special way where he admitted that ‘comebacks are never easy’.

Gambhir said: "Comebacks are never easy. The amount of runs he got, the never give up attitude which is inspiring for all the team. Welcome back, Karun Nair".

Ind vs Eng - Who Are Favourites?

Even without their big superstars, India look a formidable unit as the new faces coming into the ranks are coming in on the back of good domestic form. It is poised to be a series to remember as England are always good in their backyard. Team India has been in England for a week now and that would help them get accustomed to the conditions.

Traditionally, the pitches in England assist pacers and India have a good set of fast bowlers in their squad. Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the pace battery for the visitors.