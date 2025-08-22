Gautam Gambhir Sacks Players he Does Not Like? Ex-India Star Labels Massive Allegation on India Coach After Shreyas Iyer Snub

Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir has been in the limelight ever since the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the Asia Cup squad. There were a number of surprises like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal did not find a spot despite their good run in the shortest format. Once Iyer and Jaiswal did not find a spot, fans started pointing fingers at Gambhir. While not much can be confirmed now, a former India cricketer has made a massive allegation against the India coach. Sadagoppan Ramesh claimed that Gambhir keeps players he likes and let's go off those he does not like.

Ramesh revealed this in a conversation, as quoted on Sportskeeda.

'Gambhir is not backing Iyer'

"Gambhir's actual biggest achievement remains the Champions Trophy triumph. Shreyas Iyer was the biggest reason for that result. Yet, Gambhir is not backing Shreyas Iyer. Someone like Jaiswal, who is an X-factor player, must play all the formats. Keeping him in the standby is a poor move," he also said.

"Shreyas Iyer produced incredible performances in the same UAE in the Champions Trophy and should be a permanent fixture in India's white-ball teams. Players need to be backed when they are high on confidence and in form and not when they fade away and lack confidence. This is the ideal time to reap the rewards of Iyer's sky-high confidence and form," he added.

Will Iyer Become ODI Captain?

Most reports claim he is there is the race, but Shubman Gill may just have the edge over him currently.