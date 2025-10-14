Updated 14 October 2025 at 20:05 IST
Gautam Gambhir Shares Guidance With West Indies Cricket Following Test Series Defeat To India: 'World Cricket Needs West Indian Cricket'
Gautam Gambhir motivated West Indies after their 0-2 Test loss to India, praising their fightback and saying, “World cricket needs West Indian cricket,” during a mentorship session with Darren Sammy.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared some words of motivation with the West Indies cricket team following their 0-2 loss to Team India in Tests.
Gambhir delivered a moving speech to uplift the Caribbean men's morale. The India coach also commended their performance in the second innings, saying that a similar template will elevate their game.
Gautam Gambhir Provides Coaching Insight To West Indies Camp
Team India sealed a clinical 2-0 win over West Indies in Tests, which marked Shubman Gill's first win as a Test captain for the Men in Blue.
The hosts sealed one of their biggest wins in red-ball cricket in Ahmedabad. But they had to put up a fight in the Delhi Test after the West Indies produced a clinical fightback. But that was not enough for them to level the series.
In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, West Indies head coach Darren Sammy asked Gautam Gambhir to provide some mentorship to the Caribbean Men. The Indian head coach presented some enlightening words of motivation.
Gautam Gambhir shares his experiences as a coach and fostering a team that has reaped a lot of success in recent times. He pointed out that the West Indies has a purpose to play cricket.
The Indian head coach emphasised the importance of West Indies cricket on the global map, saying, "West Indian cricket doesn't need world cricket. The world cricket needed West Indian cricket."
India Pivots Attention To White-Ball Cricket
Following the Test series against the West Indies, Team India's attention now pivots to white-ball cricket. Fans have been eagerly waiting for some ODI action, as it would mark the return of superstar cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have reached Delhi to join the Indian camp. Most of the team was already in Delhi for the Test series, and the India stars have joined the camp in the national capital.
The ODI squad for Team India is expected to jet off for Perth on October 15, 2025. Upon arrival, the team would undergo training sessions to get into the groove for white-ball cricket.
The India-Australia white-ball tour begins with the three-match ODI series, beginning October 19, in Perth, Western Australia.
