Stuart Broad Withers David Warner's 'Moral Victory' Verdict, Labels Australia's Ashes Squad 'Their Worse Since 2010'

England's Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner during Cricket - Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: ANI

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has hit back at David Warner's bold take, claiming that the English side would be playing for 'moral victory' in the upcoming Ashes Test series.

Broad has clapped back at Warner's statement by calling the Australian side their worst since 2010.

The iconic Ashes Test series ignites a fierce cricketing rivalry between England and Australia, the two Test powerhouses in international cricket.

David Warner Takes A Dig At England Cricket, Makes Bold Ashes Prediction

At a launch event, former Australian cricketer David Warner was asked for his take on the upcoming Ashes series and to pick his favourites to win the Test series.

Warner took a sly dig at England Cricket, claiming that they are looking for a moral win, while the Aussies would play for the Ashes. The former AUS cricketer also predicted that the series would be in Australia's favour with a 4-0 margin.

"The Australian way because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory. There's your headline.

"I'll just stick with 4-nil. I think 4-nil. There's going to be a washout somewhere; it's generally Sydney," David Warner said at the launch event.

Stuart Broad Tears Into Warner's Claim, Labels Australia's XI Worst In A Decade

After Warner's staunch claim, Stuart Broad did not mince his words while speaking about the upcoming Ashes Test series. The former English cricketer boldly claimed that Australia's Ashes side is their worst since 2010.

"Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was 'Which team's under the most pressure?' Well, Australia are under the most pressure because they're expected to win. They're brilliant at home. But they've got question marks over their team and question marks over [the fitness of] captain [Pat Cummins]."

"You wouldn't be outlandish in thinking - it's actually not an opinion, it's a fact - it's probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it's the best English team since 2010," Stuart Broad said during his appearance on 'For The Love of Cricket' Podcast.

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team would have a titanic task when they lock horns with Australia in The Ashes. They have not won the series since 2015 and would look to bring the Ashes home while battling in a hostile environment.