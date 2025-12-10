'Sanju Samson is Like my Elder Brother': Jitesh Sharma Dismisses Rivalry Notion After India Win 1st T20I at Cuttack

Ind vs SA: Jitesh Sharma was preferred over Sanju Samson for the 1st T20I versus South Africa on Tuesday and that raised eyebrows. Jitesh did play a crucial cameo and remained unbeaten on 10* off five balls. Following critics claiming that there is rivalry between the two wicketkeepers, Jitesh has played down all the talks and claimed that there is healthy competition and that Samson is like his elder brother.

‘Grateful that he is in the team’

“I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. He is like an elder brother to me. Because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. It’s good for the team," Jitesh said after the 101-run win.

“Sanju bhai is out and I am playing. He is a great player—one of the great players. If I have to compete with him and play shoulder to shoulder, I have to bring my A-game,” he added.

Advertisement

“We both are trying to play for India, not for other teams. We are like brothers. He helps me a lot whenever I do keeping or batting," he concluded.

India Take Crucial 1-0 Lead

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have now taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Allrounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the show. He came good with the bat and the ball and was awarded the player of the match.