'What is Shubman Gill Trying to do?': Aakash Chopra Cricticises T20 Vice-Captain, Backs Sanju Samson For Opener's Role

Ind vs SA: India's vice-captain's poor run in T20I cricket continued as Shubman Gill failed to get among the runs at Cuttack during the opening T20I on Tuesday. Gill scored four runs off two balls. Following another failure, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra criticised Gill. Chopra asked what is Gill trying to do. He asked the question because he reckons Gill usually does not play in the fashion he is now.

‘What is Shubman Gill trying to do?’

"What is Shubman Gill trying to do? I ask this question because it seems like he doesn't play like this, but is trying to play like that. Why would he be doing that? It seems like he is too hasty to hit. The way he got out in Cuttack, he hit a four off the first ball, and then he jumped out and hit the next ball," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also went on to back Sanju Samson for the opener's slot.

"What could be the reasons behind that? He is feeling slightly obliged. Sanju Samson was the player who was opening before him. Sanju Samson used to score runs at a strike rate of 175. He scored three centuries as well. Of course, he got out early as well, but has three centuries to his name and a strike rate of 175. You can't take that away from Sanju Samson," he added.

