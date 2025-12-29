Gautam Gambhir Should Become Ranji Trophy Coach; Ex-England Cricketer Monty Panesar Makes Sensational Recommendation

India coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing constant criticism for some of his choices which most reckoned were wrong. Now, former England spinner Monty Panesar, who follows Indian cricket closely, has given Gambhir a suggestion.

As per Panesar, Gambhir should become a Ranji coach. Panesar believes that would ensure he interacts with other coaches in the circuit and that he believes will help him grow as a coach.

‘He could become the Ranji Trophy coach’

"Gautam Gambhir is a good coach in white-ball cricket because he has been successful. He could become the Ranji Trophy coach, and he should talk to the coaches who have coached in the Ranji Trophy about how you build a team in red ball cricket. Right now, the Indian team is weak in Test cricket. This is the reality. It's not that strong. It will take time. When you retire three big players, it becomes difficult to keep the remaining players ready," the former England cricketer said.

In the past, Gambhir has been believed to have pushed Shubman Gill's case in the T20I side. It is widely believed that he has unfairly being backing Harshit Rana, despite his lack of performance. Also, his treatment to Sanju Samson has been questioned time and again. Earlier it was believed that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Tests also had a Gambhir influence.

