Gautam Gambhir Shouldn't Change India's Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in Final Super For Game in Asia Cup; Just Promote Sanju Samson to No. 3

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India lock horns with Sri Lanka in their final Super Four game on Friday in Dubai. While the outcome of the game will not make an impact on the final standing, the temptation to experiment is bound to be there. Will Gautam Gambhir risk tinkering with the winning combinations days ahead of the summit clash? One reckons, the tinkering should not be done in the playing XI.

ALSO READ: Iyer Warned Over Chance of Losing BCCI Contract Following Test Break

Promote Samson to No. 3?

In the last game Shivam Dube was promoted to the number 3 spot and he failed. Later, it was said that the decision to promote the allrounder was taken to give him more time in the middle with the bat. Ideally, Gambhir should consider promoting Samson to the No. 3 spot in the game against Sri Lanka, which happens to be a dead-rubber.

Injustice For Samson

Samson, who has been doing well as an opener in T20s, was asked to bat in the middle-order, which seemed unfair as he looked clueless there against Pakistan in the Super Four game. Samson scored 13 off 17 balls and looked out of place while in the middle. Against Oman, he was sent at No. 3 and he got a fifty - but during that knock, he was not at his free-flowing best.

One could understand that the thought of his spot in the side was at the back of his mind in that game. And against Bangladesh, he was held back. The move received major backlash from experts.