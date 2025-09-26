Shreyas Iyer Warned Over Possibility of Losing BCCI Contract After Taking 6-Month Break From Test Cricket

Is Shreyas Iyer's BCCI contract under threat now that he has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons there could be a possibility of that happening. Chopra explains that Iyer spot in the side is fixed in only one format, that is the ODIs. The former KKR star said that Karun Nair would also be vying for that spot in red-ball cricket and hence points a finger at what could happen with his contract.

‘Issue might come up in his contract’

"Shreyas Iyer has said that he wants to take rest. It's an interesting one because he has taken a six-month sabbatical. He has pain in his back. He had a back problem earlier as well. He got a surgery done too, has returned now, but he is not feeling the same," Chopra said.

"What will be the ramifications of this? The thing for Karun Nair is true for him as well, as whoever plays will cement his place. So he won't get a place easily. Secondly, I feel an issue might come up in his contract as he is still a one-format player. His name has not come in T20Is. He plays only ODIs. So he is going to be in the lower category in the contracts," he added.

Iyer Grasps Golden Chance

Chopra also mentioned that Iyer being made the captain of the unofficial Tests showed that he was being considered seriously for a role in the Test squad as well.