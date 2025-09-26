KL Rahul Battles Injury to Hit Brilliant Century vs Australia-A in Unofficial Test

India A vs Australia A: KL Rahul showed good form as he returned to cricket after 45 days. Playing the second unofficial Test versus Australia-A at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, Rahul hit a brilliant century. His innings was laced with 12 boundaries. Rahul brought up his century with a boundary off Corey Rocchiccioli off the 136th ball he faced. What made this century special was that he had to retire hurt on Thursday while he was on 74*. This is Rahul’s 22nd First-Class hundred.

He came back on Friday and got to the milestone. He had Sai Sudarshan for company at the other end. It is an important knock as India-A are chasing a mammoth 412 to win. It was a chanceless knock by the Test opener. In his first outing in this game, all he could manage was a 24-ball 11 before being caught behind off Will Sutherland.

These are good signs from an Indian point of view as they will take on West Indies in a few days time at home.

Rahul Celebrates Century

Rahul, who was made to open the batting in England, did a very good job at the top. In the five-match Test series against England, Rahul amassed 532 runs at an average of 53.20. This included two important centuries as well.

Rahul-Sudarshan Goin For Win