Updated 26 September 2025 at 11:36 IST

KL Rahul Battles Injury to Hit Brilliant Century vs Australia-A in Unofficial Test

KL Rahul has shown good form as he has hit a brilliant century against Australia-A in the ongoing unofficial 2nd Test in Lucknow.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
KL Rahul
KL Rahul | Image: @ImSarvada
India A vs Australia A: KL Rahul showed good form as he returned to cricket after 45 days. Playing the second unofficial Test versus Australia-A at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, Rahul hit a brilliant century. His innings was laced with 12 boundaries. Rahul brought up his century with a boundary off Corey Rocchiccioli off the 136th ball he faced. What made this century special was that he had to retire hurt on Thursday while he was on 74*. This is Rahul’s 22nd First-Class hundred.

He came back on Friday and got to the milestone. He had Sai Sudarshan for company at the other end. It is an important knock as India-A are chasing a mammoth 412 to win. It was a chanceless knock by the Test opener. In his first outing in this game, all he could manage was a 24-ball 11 before being caught behind off Will Sutherland.

These are good signs from an Indian point of view as they will take on West Indies in a few days time at home. 

Rahul Celebrates Century

Rahul, who was made to open the batting in England, did a very good job at the top. In the five-match Test series against England, Rahul amassed 532 runs at an average of 53.20. This included two important centuries as well. 

Rahul-Sudarshan Goin For Win

Looks like India-A is going for a win. The hosts are chasing 412 and are already 246 for three. Sudarshan is on 85* at the time of filing the copy. He looks good to get a hundred himself. India-A still need 166 to win. Both Rahul and Sudarshan are in the Test side and hence these runs will only boost their confidence. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 26 September 2025 at 11:23 IST

