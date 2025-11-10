Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Asked to Play Both Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel vs South Africa; ‘Sacrifice’ THIS Player

India vs South Africa: With less than a week to go for the start of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against South Africa, the Indian thinktank featuring - Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill - would be in a dillemma over Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel. While Pant is making a comeback to the national fold, Jurel has been in ominous form recently in red-ball cricket. Now, what happens? As per former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, he feels the thinktank should play both the wicketkeepers.

‘Feel Dhruv Jurel should also play’

"Both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are there in the squad. Rishabh Pant will play. He is the vice-captain. He is going to play, and he should play. But I feel Dhruv Jurel should also play," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra feels if both have to fitted into the XI, the side would have to leave out either Sai Sudarshan or Nitish Kumar Reddy. The ex-India cricketer seems to be in favour of leaving out Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Advertisement

"I think Sai Sudharsan should be allowed to play at No. 3. You haven't got Nitish Kumar Reddy to do his job properly thus far. So you can actually sacrifice him (NKR) and keep Dhruv Jurel there," stated Chopra," suggested Chopra.

Advertisement

Ind or SA - Who Start Favourites?