IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Criticised By Ex-India Pacer for Bowling 'Either Too Short or Too Fast' at Headingley

One of the main reasons that the first India vs England Test match ended in defeat for the Indian cricket team at Headingley, Leeds was the inability of the bowlers to get rid of the English batters as the conditions got better to bat on. However, one major area of concern was that they were unable to exploit a very clear advantage of the pitch getting rougher in certain patches, which could have been used by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

But Jadeja was ineffective, largely negated by the reverse sweeps of Ben Duckett and even though he got rid of Ben Stokes, the second innings was one to forget for Jadeja.

And now the all-rounder has been called out for not being able to bowl the right lengths and his poor choice of pace on certain balls.

Jadeja's Tactics Questioned

Former India pacer Varun Aaron believes that not only was Jadeja not targetting the roughs, he was bowling too fast, short or too full on far too many occasions.

"More than the reverse sweeps, if we go back and view that footage when Jadeja was bowling over the wicket, I would say he missed the rough a lot. He bowled either too short or he was bowling too fast, too full. They were all pitching in the middle of the wicket, not on the rough," Aaron said on Star Sports.

To be fair, the match was one where no spinner did well - even English tweakers Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root largely struggled.

Can India Bounce Back at Edgbaston?

However, India will have to bounce back at the next Test in Edgbaston if they are to have any chance of winning this series.

The bad news for the team is that Jasprit Bumrah may well be rested and England will be able to call upon the services of the returning Jofra Archer.