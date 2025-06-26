WI vs AUS: Roston Chase's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Uproar After Given Out Despite Irrefutable DRS Evidence

Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing West Indies' captain Roston Chase, right, on day two of the first cricket Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados | Image: AP

The West Indies-Australia Clash in Bridgetown witnessed a questionable moment when skipper Roston Chase was dismissed. The Windies captain lost his wicket in dubious fashion, despite having DRS to back up his review. TV Umpire Adrian Holdstock is being criticized for poor umpiring judgements as fans believe Chase did not lose his wicket since there was a clear spike on the Ultraedge.

Roston Chase Dismissed Despite Ultra Edge Showing Clear Spike Upon Review

The moment happened in the second ball of the 50th over when Australia skipper Pat Cummins with a delivery tossed back of a length on outside off and was kept a bit low. Chase tried to defend and went back, but the ball crashed on his back pad. As Australia appealed heavily, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough lifted his index finger up. The Windies skipper reviewed it immediately, thinking the ball nicked the inside edge before hitting the pad.

Adrian Holdstock, who was on third umpire duty, had a look and took a few replays since the ball was very close to the bat. Holdstock also took it frame by frame to check. While Ultraedge showed a spike, Holdstock said that there was a clear gap between the bat and the ball. The third umpire concluded by saying that there was no bat involved.

Ball tracking showed that the delivery was in line and it toppled the top of the middle wicket, as three reds flashed. Windies would be frustrated, as the skipper's gritty knock ended after scoring a 108-ball 44.

Fans Blast TV Umpire Adrian Holdstock, Want ICC To Fire Him

TV Umpire Adrian Holdstock's poor umpiring skills left the fans outraged, venting their frustration on social media. Calls to improve the DRS tech was also made, while some of them called out the International Cricket Council to fire him from the panel.

Image: Screengrab/X/@SarfarazNawazH1