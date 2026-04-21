Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested For India's One-Off Test vs Afghanistan: REPORT

India vs Afghanistan: Just after the IPL 2026 season gets over, Team India would host Afghanistan for a one-off Test. The match would be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium. As per a report, the Indian team is likely to make wholesale changes to their squad.

For starters, it should not come as a surprise if ace pacer and premier batter Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill are rested. The rest is understandable as the two stars would be tired after a grueling IPL season. These top players may be back for the ODI series that follows.

Team India to Rest Big Names

It is understood that this is exactly how the management is thinking. The selectors will also keep a close eye on the Test regulars to see how far their franchise progresses in the IPL. For example, if Mumbai do not make the playoff, then Bumrah may feature in the Test. The Indian team also has the opportunity to experiment as no World Test Championship points would be on offer.

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"There is not much gap between the IPL final and the Afghanistan Test, so the selectors and management will be wary of not burning out the players, as there are three ODIs, then the white-ball series in England.

"There are no WTC points in the Afghanistan Test, and the stakeholders need to carefully manage the workload because some of the players would be on the road for close to two months and have a lot of cricket in the remainder of the year.

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