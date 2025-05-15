Tenacious Ben Stokes Eager To Deliver A Standout Performance Against Team India In Home Test Series

England's skipper Ben Stokes walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on Day 4 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot | Image: ANI Photo

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has voiced his delight at being in the best physical condition the next time he would grace the field and represent his national side. The Englishman has expressed that he has worked on all his aspects during his rehab and wants to come back fitter than he was before.

England Skipper Ready To make A Statement Against India

After suffering an injury setback, Ben Stokes is eager to be in his best form when he returns to action for England. The Three Lions' first big assignment of the summer would begin with a one-off test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. The England skipper has been out of action since December after he tore his hamstring during the New Zealand tour. But he has declared that he is in the best condition of his career.

"I always work hard. My ethos when I'm injured is I come back fitter than I was before I got injured. I've worked incredibly hard on all aspects of everything, from my cricket to fitness, and know I'm going to be in a position when I am back on the field to potentially be in physically the best possible shape I have been in," Ben Stokes said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Ben Stokes Still Needs To Manage His Workload

While Ben Stokes declared himself to be at his best form, he also acknowledged having conversations with coach Brendon McCullum regarding his workload. Stokes expressed that he is now 33 and has been interacting with the England coach regarding balance and better management.

"I'm 33- I don't want to expose myself to situations where I'm off the field when I don't need to be. I talk to Baz a lot about these things. We've spoken about how he can help me better manage that balance," Stokes added.