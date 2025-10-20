Coach Gautam Gambhir, T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Among Other India Cricket Figures Extend Warm Diwali Greetings

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and other active and former members of the Indian Cricket Team extended Diwali wishes to the fans.

The festival of Diwali brings pomp and glee in India, and people celebrate the festival with beautiful earthen lamps, decorative lights, as well as snacks and sweets to devour.

Notable Indian Cricket Personalities Extend Diwali Wishes On Auspicious Occasion

The Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras and extend to Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. The festival is widely celebrated across India and several other parts of the world.

Star Sports shared a compiled video featuring Diwali wishes from stars like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and other cricketers.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir extended greetings for the festival of Diwali on social media. He hoped that the bright lights of the festival would take away all the darkness.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar also extended Diwali wishes on social media and hoped that it is filled with 'light, laughter and lots of positivity.'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a captivating graphic and wished everyone a 'sparkling Diwali.'

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan also shared well-wishes for Diwali with the fans.

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah also extended Diwali wishes and hoped for everyone's prosperity.

Team India Are In Australia The Festival Of Diwali

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for a three-match ODI series. It also marked the comebacks of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they returned to action for Team India after seven months.

The first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth was in favour of Australia, as Team India lost key momentum during their innings. Rain delays also curtailed the match, and the Shubman Gill-led side couldn't capitalise on it.

Following the first ODI, Team India is now off to Adelaide for the second One-Day match. The Men in Blue are expected to regain their form at the Adelaide Oval, and all eyes will be on Rohit and Kohli.