Rohit Sharma Foresees Big Things For ODI Debutant Nitish Reddy: 'You're Gonna Be An All-Format Great'

Rohit Sharma, the former Indian skipper, has predicted a bright future for Nitish Reddy as he presented him with his debut ODI cap. He expressed that Reddy will emerge as an all-format great and that he would go a long way in the side.

Nitish Reddy has now become an all-format player after being handed his maiden ODI cap by Rohit Sharma. In 2024, the all-rounder made his T20I and Test debuts.

Notably, his Test and ODI debut was against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Virat Kohli had presented him with his maiden Test cap.

Rohit Sharma Confident Nitish Reddy Will Soar Following India ODI Debut

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and Australia in Perth, Nitish Reddy received his debut One-Day cap from his idol, Rohit Sharma. The veteran cricketer had some encouraging words for Reddy as he became an all-format player for the Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma applauded Nitish Reddy's attitude and his gameplay mindset, and also believes that he will become an all-format great.

"You've had a great start to your career, and it's only because of how you want to play the game and your attitude. I am 110% sure that with that attitude, you're gonna go a long way in this Indian team.

"You're gonna be an all-format great, which I believe thoroughly, because, like you said in your speech yesterday, you want to be everywhere, and that is where we all want you to be, doing that. So, good luck," Rohit Sharma said in the video shared by the BCCI.

Nitish Reddy Displayed Classic Traits Of A Finisher

In the first ODI match against Australia in Perth, Nitish Reddy stepped up in the middle order following India's batting collapse early on.

After Axar Patel and KL Rahul helped India gain some momentum, Nitish Reddy put the finishing touches with his 11-ball 19.

In the final over, Reddy hit a slog sweep to hit a monstrous six over the mid-wicket and into the stands of the Optus Stadium.