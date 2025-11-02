Updated 2 November 2025 at 18:52 IST
Gautam Gambhir, Team India Cheer For Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue as They Take on South Africa in Women's World Cup Final; Pic Goes Viral
Ind-W vs SA-W: In a heartwarming gesture, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir and his staff were spotted backing the Women in Blue who are playing the Women's World Cup final vs South Africa.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Ind-W vs SA-W: Minutes after beating Australia in the third T20I at Hobart on Sunday, coach Gautam Gambhir and his staff were spotted rooting for the Women in Blue who are playing their Women's World Cup final in Navi Mumbai against South Africa. The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared a picture of the moment on their social media handle.
It is absolutely heartwarming to see the men's team taking interest in rooting for the women. Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls have had a dream run at the WC, beating Australia in the semi-final in a nerve-wracking game.
The picture posted on the BCCI handle was captioned: 'Backing the #WomenInBlue'
Advertisement
VIRAL PIC
Earlier in the day, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India beat Australia at Hobart by five wickets to level the five-match series. Arshdeep Singh was the star for India as he picked up three wickets in the game in his comeback game. With two more games to go, India would like to carry the winning momentum forward when they play the fourth game in Queensland on November 6.
Advertisement
Women in Blue Dominate
In the much-awaited final at the DY Patil stadium, the home favourites find themselves in a dominant position. India are 166 for two in 28 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got the India eves off to a rollicking start as they stitched a crucial 104-run stand. After that Mandhana perished for 45 off 58 balls. At the time of fining the copy, India has lost the wicket of Shafali. She missed out on a well-deserved century as she was dismissed for 87 off 78 balls. Harmanpreet has just walked in and joined the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues. Given the current state of the match, India should easily get more than 300 and that would be a challenging chase for the South African eves.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 18:43 IST