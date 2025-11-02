Gautam Gambhir, Team India Cheer For Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue as They Take on South Africa in Women's World Cup Final; Pic Goes Viral

Ind-W vs SA-W: Minutes after beating Australia in the third T20I at Hobart on Sunday, coach Gautam Gambhir and his staff were spotted rooting for the Women in Blue who are playing their Women's World Cup final in Navi Mumbai against South Africa. The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared a picture of the moment on their social media handle.

It is absolutely heartwarming to see the men's team taking interest in rooting for the women. Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls have had a dream run at the WC, beating Australia in the semi-final in a nerve-wracking game.

The picture posted on the BCCI handle was captioned: 'Backing the #WomenInBlue'

VIRAL PIC

Earlier in the day, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India beat Australia at Hobart by five wickets to level the five-match series. Arshdeep Singh was the star for India as he picked up three wickets in the game in his comeback game. With two more games to go, India would like to carry the winning momentum forward when they play the fourth game in Queensland on November 6.

Women in Blue Dominate