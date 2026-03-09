Gautam Gambhir Thanks Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman in Heartwarming Move After India Win T20 WC 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Coach Gautam Gambhir knew that his job was on the line during the high-pressure T20 World Cup, but he came out with flying colours as India successfully defended their title on Sunday in front of a packed Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the emphatic 96-run win over New Zealand, Gambhir thanked former coach Rahul Dravid and head of cricket at Centre of Excellence (CoE), VVS Laxman. He thanked them for taking care and shaping India cricket in the right direction.

Gambhir thanks Dravid, Laxman for aiding Indian cricket

“I think first of all I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul [Dravid] bhai, and then to VVS Laxman [bhai],” Gambhir said. “Because what Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such a good shape during his tenure, I have to thank him for everything," he said after the match.

He added: "And then VVS Laxman for unconditionally doing so much for Indian cricket behind the doors, because the CoE remains the pipeline for Indian cricket. And third is obviously Ajit Agarkar, because he does take a lot of flak, but the amount of honesty he has worked with.”

Samson, Bumrah Stars on Big Night

There is little doubt that Sanju Samson was the star of the show with the bat as he hit a brilliant 89 off 46 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with figures of four for 15 in four overs. India won the game by 96 runs becoming the first team to win three T20 WC titles and also the first to win back to back titles. India won the title back in 2024 under Rohit Sharma and now two years later, it is Suryakumar Yadav.