WATCH | Sanju Samson, Gautam Gambhir Trolled by Arshdeep Singh Hilariously After India Win T20 WC: 'Justice Mil Gaya'

T20 World Cup: Team India were over the moon after their 96-run win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Following the win, the players started celebrating as if there was no tomorrow. It was clear that Sanju Samson was the star of the show for his emphatic form with the bat. From being on the bench to being India's main man, Samson's journey has been rather ridiculous.

“Justice for Sanju Samson” trended on social media regularly once Samson did not get picked in the squad for a series. It is no secret that only after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the T20 format, Samson was picked. After he was awarded as the Player of The Tournament, Arshdeep Singh roasted him by saying “Justice mil gaya (finally got justice),” in reference to the popular trend.

At the post-match presentation, Samson got emotional as he said everything felt ‘surreal’.

‘Feels like a dream’

"It feels like a dream, actually (smiles). Very, very happy, very grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. I’m just going through it, so feels a bit surreal," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

"When I was with the 2024 World Cup-winning team in West Indies, I couldn’t play a game. I kept on visualizing. I kept on dreaming. I kept on working. This is exactly what I wanted to do then. I thought I need to work in, I need to put in so much of work that this is exactly what I wanted to achieve. And by God’s grace, I think today things have turned around," he added.