AUS vs SA: Lungi Ngidi's Five-Wicket Masterclass Secures Convincing Win For South Africa Against Australia in 2nd ODI

Australia vs South Africa: South Africa clinched a dominating 84-run victory over Australia in the second match of the series, at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, on Friday, August 22.

Star Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi was named the 'Player of the Match' following his five-wicket haul from an 8.4-over spell.

With the stunning 84-run victory, South Africa have clinched the ODI series against Australia with one match still remaining.

Breetzke, Stubbs' Stunning Knocks Help South Africa Put 277 In First Innings

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against the Aussies. It was Aiden Markram who was leading the Proteas after Temba Bavuma was rested to manage his hamstring.

Ryan Rickelton (8 runs from 17 balls) and Aiden Markram (0 runs from 4 balls) opened for South Africa in the first innings, but they failed to solidify a partnership.

However, Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs took things into their own hands by cementing an 89-run partnership, which helped the Proteas put 277 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Breetzke played an 88-run knock from 78 balls, hammering eight fours and two sixes during his time on the crease. The 26-year-old played at a strike rate of 112.82. Breetzke's knock came to an end in the sixth delivery of the 31st over, after Nathan Ellis dismissed the South African.

Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs scored 74 runs from 87 balls at a strike rate of 85.06. The 25-year-old scored three fours and one six. Stubbs was dismissed in the 44th over by Adam Zampa.

Later, Wiaan Mulder (26 runs from 21 balls) and Keshav Maharaj (22* runs from 24 balls) played a clutch performance and gave a 278-run target to the Aussies.

Adam Zampa led the Aussie bowling attack with his three-wicket haul from a 10-over spell, conceding 63 runs. Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Marnus Labuschagne also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

Lungi Ngidi Wreaked Havoc In The Second Innings

During the run chase, Josh Inglis was the only run-scorer for the Aussies. Rest, no other batter could perform at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on August 22.

Josh Inglis played an 87-run knock from 74 balls at a strike rate of 117.57. The keeper-batter smashed 10 fours and two sixes, but it was not enough for the hosts to clinch a win. His knock came to an end in the 36th over after Lungi Ngidi dismissed him.

Apart from Inglis, Cameron Green was the other Aussie batter who tried his best to clinch a win, scoring 35 runs from 54 balls.

After a dominating performance from the Proteas bowling attack, Australia were bowled out at 193 in the 37.4th over, helping South Africa clinch an 84-run win in the second match of the series.

Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc in the second inning with his five-wicket haul. Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Wiaan Mulder bagged one wicket.