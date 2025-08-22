Manoj Tiwary Hits Out At BCCI For Dropping Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal From India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 'Selection Process Should Be...'

Asia Cup 2025: Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ignoring Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier on August 19, the BCCI named the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended a press conference in Mumbai to reveal the squad.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill was named as the deputy of the T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah also made it into the squad despite debate over his workload management.

Team India have been placed in Group A, alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan. The Men in Blue will lock horns against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 14, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Manoj Tiwary Hits Out At BCCI For Dropping Iyer, Jaiswal

While speaking to news agency ANI, Manoj Tiwary said that Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal deserved to be in the squad. He also slammed Gautam Gambhir and pointed out how the India head coach once said that Yashasvi can't be put out of the T20 squad.

The former Indian cricketer further added that Shreyas Iyer has been stunning in the previous year, but still failed to make it into the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in T20 format.

Manoj Tiwary also advised that the selection process should be made live to make it bias-free.

"Two deserving candidates, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have not been able to make it to the team... If you see old videos of Gautam Gambhir, he had said that Yashasvi Jaiswal is such a player that we cannot think of keeping him out of T-20. Now that he himself is the coach, there is no place for Shreyas Iyer in the team. Shreyas Iyer's performance is the best if you look at the last year... It's eye-opening that he didn't get a place in the T20... The selection process should be made live so that sports lovers know who has been selected and why...," Manoj Tiwary said, as quoted by ANI.

Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stats In T20s

Shreyas Iyer has played 240 T20 matches and 234 innings, scoring 6578 runs at an average of 34.08, and a strike rate of 136.61. In the IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings to the final. In the 18th edition of the IPL, Iyer played 17 matches and scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07.