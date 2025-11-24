Washington Sundar Brands Guwahati 'A True Wicket' In Wake Of India's Batting Debacle & Kuldeep Yadav's 'Road' Barb

India's Washington Sundar plays a shot on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati | Image: AP

India all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed his thoughts on the Guwahati wicket following India's horrendous outing on day three of the second Test match in Guwahati.

Sundar expressed that the Guwahati tracks were a good batting wicket and called it a true wicket to bat on. The Indian all-rounder exclaimed that there aren't many days when they get to bat in such conditions in India.

Washington Sundar walked in at the number eight spot after being put into the number three position at the Guwahati Test. The Indian all-rounder put up a 92-ball 48, displaying proper composure and scoring crucial runs on the scoreboard.

Following the action on day three, Washington Sundar described the Guwahati pitch as a 'true wicket' and not a snake pit. He added that such tracks are rare to find in India.

"It wasn't a snake pit or whatever you may call it. It's a very good wicket. It's a true wicket. Not many days you'll get to bat on such tracks, especially in India. Honestly, it's a true wicket.

"If you spend time there, runs are for the taking. You can't really contain runs for a very long period of time. I think it was just a good wicket," Washington said at the post-day press conference.

Washington Sundar's comments are coming after Kuldeep Yadav's remarks. Following the day two action in Guwahati, the Indian wrist spinner had claimed that the wicket in Guwahati was like a road.

Notably, Kuldeep faced 134 balls, scoring 19 runs on day three of the second Test match.

Following South Africa's clinical batting display, India came out to bat in their first innings in Guwahati. But the Indian batters had a tough time while chasing the lead as Marco Jansen troubled them big time with a six-wicket haul.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put up a decent start with a 65-run partnership to start things up. But the middle-order came crashing down as Dhruv Jurel fell for a duck, while skipper Rishabh Pant's erratic shot selection cost him big-time as well.

Washington Sundar put up 48 runs in the lower order to help India gain some much-needed stability. But the hosts were eventually bowled out at 201, with SA having a 2880-run lead.