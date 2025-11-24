Updated 24 November 2025 at 11:17 IST
Gautam Gambhir Trolled Over Selection; Asked to Get Sarfaraz Khan Back After Dhruv Jurel Fails at No. 4 vs SA in Guwahati
Ind vs SA: Gautam Gambhir is facing immense backlash for picking Dhruv Jurel over Sarfaraz Khan for the second Test versus South Africa in Guwahati.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Ind vs SA: Hosts India lost the Test at Kolkata against South Africa and were expected to bounce back in Guwahati, but that has not happened. Once Shubman Gill was ruled out of the Test, most reckoned Sarfaraz Khan should have got picked for the No. 4 spot - but he was not as Dhruv Jurel was trusted for that role. Now that he has failed to get among the runs in Guwahati. Jurel could not even open his account as Marco Jansen removed him. Jurel looked to play a pull shot off a ball that was not meant for that kind of a shot. He top-edged it and was caught. He perished at the stroke of tea.
Fans are now taking to social space and reacting on Gambhir's choice to opt for Jurel over Sarfaraz.
Gambhir Asked to Pick Sarfaraz
Can Pant-Jadeja Fight Back?
Both Pant and Jadeja are very capable with the bat and they would know they have a task in their hands.
Advertisement
They would also know that they have a mountain to climb. Interesting to see Pant-Jadeja's plan after the tea interval. Ideally, they should give themselves time in the middle before looking to cut loose.
Advertisement
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 11:14 IST