Gautam Gambhir Trolled Over Selection; Asked to Get Sarfaraz Khan Back After Dhruv Jurel Fails at No. 4 vs SA in Guwahati

Ind vs SA: Hosts India lost the Test at Kolkata against South Africa and were expected to bounce back in Guwahati, but that has not happened. Once Shubman Gill was ruled out of the Test, most reckoned Sarfaraz Khan should have got picked for the No. 4 spot - but he was not as Dhruv Jurel was trusted for that role. Now that he has failed to get among the runs in Guwahati. Jurel could not even open his account as Marco Jansen removed him. Jurel looked to play a pull shot off a ball that was not meant for that kind of a shot. He top-edged it and was caught. He perished at the stroke of tea.