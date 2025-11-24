Updated 24 November 2025 at 11:00 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely to Open With Rohit Sharma in ODIs vs South Africa?
Ind vs SA: Now that the ODI squad is announced - the question is - who opens with Rohit Sharma in Shubman Gill's absence?
Ind vs SA: Now that Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ODI series versus South Africa, the question is - who opens with Rohit Sharma? There are two clear cut choices in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. So, who will it be and why? Had Gill been there, these dilemmas would not have risen, but now Gautam Gambhir is tasked to take a call and it will be a difficult decision to make.
Who Opens With Rohit?
Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad have not played too many ODIs for the country, but now one of the two would get a run against SA. Going by numbers, Gaikwad is the obvious choice as he brings experience to the table, but will Gambhir back him over Jaiswal? It is no secret that Gambhir has a fascination for left-handed batters and the left-right combination. If that is something to go by, then it is certain Rohit and Jaiswal will open. Also, what workd in favour of Jaiswal is his age. He is someone who can be groomed for the future as well.
Unfair on Gaikwad?
The call of backing Rohit to open with Jaiswal is certainly going to feel a little harsh for Gaikwad, who has been in sublime touch in domestic limited overs cricket.
India’s ODI Squad For The South Africa Series: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 10:57 IST