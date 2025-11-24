Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely to Open With Rohit Sharma in ODIs vs South Africa?

Ind vs SA: Now that Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ODI series versus South Africa, the question is - who opens with Rohit Sharma? There are two clear cut choices in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. So, who will it be and why? Had Gill been there, these dilemmas would not have risen, but now Gautam Gambhir is tasked to take a call and it will be a difficult decision to make.

Who Opens With Rohit?

Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad have not played too many ODIs for the country, but now one of the two would get a run against SA. Going by numbers, Gaikwad is the obvious choice as he brings experience to the table, but will Gambhir back him over Jaiswal? It is no secret that Gambhir has a fascination for left-handed batters and the left-right combination. If that is something to go by, then it is certain Rohit and Jaiswal will open. Also, what workd in favour of Jaiswal is his age. He is someone who can be groomed for the future as well.