Rishabh Pant Faces Backlash, Anil Kumble Fumes at Stand-in Captain For Lack Of Aggressiveness On Day 2 Of 2nd Test vs SA

Ind vs SA: Hosts India re already trailing in the two-match Test series versus South Africa after their heartbreaking loss in Kolkata. Now in Guwahati, with a new captain in place in form of Rishabh Pant - India were expected to be aggressive - but that was not the case. Former India cricketer Anil Kumble lashed out at Pant for not making things happen. Kumble recko0ned Pant and Co. did not attack as much as they should have on the second day of the Test.

‘Make things happen’

"I thought they could have been a little more aggressive at the start - a bit more attacking. We finally saw some of that in the last over before tea, when they brought in a short leg, a silly point, and packed the fielders around. I know the pitch isn't responding to the spinners the way other surfaces have, but still, you have to make things happen and try different options," Kumble said on Star Sports.

"Credit to the South African batters, though. Both Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne have batted exceptionally well. They've used their feet nicely - and by that I don't just mean stepping out; using the depth of the crease as well," he added.

Proteas Dominate

Now that the South African side have put on a mammoth 489, India's chances of winning the Test and levelling the series has diminished. To make things worse, the Indian batters are not showing a lot of intent as well. Hosts India are currently 92 for one. Interesting to see if the batters in the middle are ready to shift gears. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 56 and he has Sai Sudarshan for company.