Gautam Gambhir Under Fire After Varun Chakravarthy Dropped From India's Playing XI In Guwahati: 'He Is Your Main Bowler'

India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India locked horns against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the third T20I match of the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday, January 24.

The Men in Blue need to clinch a win in Guwahati in order for them to seal the series against New Zealand. Currently, India have a 2-0 lead over the Kiwis after winning the first two games in the T20I series.

Varun Chakaravarthy's Exclusion From Playing XI Raises Question

Earlier in the third T20I match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav came at the toss and confirmed that star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been rested in Guwahati. After Chakaravarthy was excluded from India's Playing XI, head coach Gautam Gambhir's team selection process came under fire.

Advertisement

While speaking on Cricbuzz, India star Ajinkya Rahane questioned Gambhir's decision, saying that the 34-year-old is the Men in Blue's main bowler.

He added that Chakaravarthy should have played the third T20I match of the series since the World Cup is approaching.

Advertisement

"Going into the World Cup, Varun Chakaravarthy is your main bowler and bowling in this format is all about rhythm. You don't want your main bowler to sit out just before the World Cup. You don't know how it is going to play in Varun's mind. Even if the management tells him that we are just resting you, we are trying out Ravi Bishnoi. I would have personally loved to see Varun Chakaravarthy play all the games," Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

ALSO WATCH: Hardik Pandya Executes Acrobatic Fielding Attempt To Dismiss Devon Conway In Guwahati

Varun Chakaravarthy's Numbers In T20Is

Varun Chakaravarthy made his T20I debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. In the T20Is, the Indian spinner played 35 matches and 33 innings, taking 58 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 and a bowling average of 15.34.