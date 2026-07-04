Gautam Gambhir Urged To Handle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Carefully Before India Debut: 'Communication Is Very Important'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut has been a hot topic since he was named in India's T20I squad. The 15-year-old prodigy didn't get his chance in the Ireland series and it seems he needs to wait to make his senior debut for the Indian Cricket Team.

Gautam Gambhir Sent A Blunt Message

There had been calls to include Vaibhav in the senior setup following a stupendous IPL in which he finished as the highest run-getter while featuring for the Rajasthan Royals. Vaibhav's batting antics didn't go unnoticed and he already had a stint with the India A team.

There have been differences of opinion when it comes to handing him a debut. Some people think it's too soon for the youngster to be unleashed in international cricket. Some other people believe the 15 year old should be included in the starting lineup given his sensational form.

Parthiv Patel feels there should be clear communication from Gautam Gambhir. In an interaction with Star Sports, he said, "I feel Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity at some point in this series. But at this stage, communication is extremely important. When you're part of the coaching staff, you have to make sure you communicate clearly with the players. Even if you're not going to play him, you have to tell him that. He's a 15-year-old kid, so you need to be very careful with him and advise him to be patient.

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"There are a lot of players who have also done really well. Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan, who is batting at three, is the ICC's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, while Abhishek Sharma is No. 2. At this point in time, there isn't a place for Vaibhav in the XI, and that needs to be communicated to him really well."

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