James Coles Gets Maiden Call-Up, England Announce 16-Member ODI Squad For India Series

England on Friday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India which begins on July 14 at Edgbaston.

Uncapped all-rounder James Coles has received his first ODI call-up after earlier being part of England's T20I squad against India. Fast bowler Josh Tongue, who is also awaiting his ODI debut, has also been included after impressing in Test cricket, especially during the Ashes in late 2025.

ALSO READ: Josh Tongue To Debut As England Reveal Playing XI For 2nd T20I Against India In Manchester

The pace unit has been boosted by the return of Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood. Harry Brook will continue to captain the side, which also features senior players such as Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran.

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England come into the series after a 2-1 ODI win over Sri Lanka in January, recovering strongly after dropping the opening game. Zak Crawley, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood are among the key players missing from the squad.

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The series will begin at Edgbaston on July 14, followed by the second ODI in Cardiff on July 16, with the final match set to take place at Lord's on July 19.

Currently, the Indian team is participating in the five-match T20I series. In the first T20I, India posted a competitive 189/7, powered by a rapid 59 off 24 balls from Abhishek Sharma and a composed 68 from Shreyas Iyer, with a late boost from Shivam Dube's unbeaten 42.

Following an early top-order collapse, Abhishek Sharma's aggressive innings turned things around before Shreyas Iyer steadied the middle overs. However, rain later halted play, ultimately leading to a no-result.