Gautam Gambhir Would Have Lost His Job as Coach if India Were Beaten by England? Mohammed Kaif Makes Sensational Remark

India vs England: When India were under pressure during the Oval Test, one person who must have felt it most would have been the coach of the team, Gautam Gambhir. After a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India were expected to win against England, and hence a loss would have meant questions would have been raised. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons Gambhir may have lost his job if India had not won at the Oval and levelled the series.

‘Maybe this would have been his last in Tests as a coach’

"The most pressure on this tour was on him. As a coach, he was not as successful in Tests. I feel people were waiting that if India lost this Test, the most criticism would be on him. People wait to make his memes on social media and talk bad about him. Maybe this would have been his last in Tests as a coach if India had lost. There was that much pressure on him. But where it is due, we must praise him wholeheartedly," Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"We all said that Kuldeep must play in Bumrah's absence but Gambhir stuck to having batting depth. He wanted batting till number eight and his decision proved right. The two Tests we won, you look at Jadeja's and Sundar's roles there. As there was depth in batting, we could score runs and then the series ended in a draw as we could win. It was a good decision. He was there with a young team. I can understand how much pressure was on him," he added.

Siraj Emerges as India's Oval Hero