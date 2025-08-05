Youthful Indian Squad's Fiery Performance In England Could Redefine BCCI Policy, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's ODI Future To Be Evaluated: Report

Led by Shubman Gill, a youthful Team India restored parity in the five-match Test series as India fought back to claim a sensational 6-run win over England at the Oval. Mohammed Siraj's valiant five-wicket haul didn't go unnoticed as India played out a 2022 draw in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Youthful Team India Did A Brilliant Job Against England

Mohammed Siraj didn't need a rest and put in his full effort as the pacer bowled 1113 deliveries, which was pretty evident throughout the series. The 31-year-old bowled the most overs among the two sets of bowlers and deservingly finished as the highest wicket-taker in the IND vs ENG series with 23 wickets. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna also played pivotal roles, pulling off trickery out of their hat when it was needed the most, while Washington Sundar showed the world he is here to stay.

BCCI To Evaluate Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's ODI Plans

With youngsters pulling off a miraculous series-saving effort, the role of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will now be in focus. Both Rohit and Virat have already quit the Test and T20 format and have only been active in the ODI format. Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has also been a burning issue as the 31-year-old was involved in three of the five Test matches India played against England.

As per PTI, with a plan needed for the upcoming 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, BCCI will have a conversation with Virat and Rohit regarding their future in the limited-overs format. India will only play a handful of ODIs with six matches against Australia and South Africa, followed by another 6 against New Zealand and England.

A BCCI source told PTI, “Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time.”

The source further added, "Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything.

"So, I don’t think nobody’s going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that.”