Geoffrey Boycott Calls For Ben Stokes' Suspension After Nightclub Controversy Rocks English Cricket: 'ECB Has To Make An Example'

Controversy and England cricket have become synonymous. Just when it looked like everything was on the right track, both Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were involved in a nightclub controversy, and The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation into the matter. It has been learnt that both the England captain and Atkinson were present at a London nightclub alongside a Saracens academy player, and they were involved in a brawl.

Geoffrey Boycott Wants Harsh Punishment For Ben Stokes

In the recent past, a number of England cricketers, including the likes of Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue, were involved in various incidents. Now Geoffrey Boycott has also demanded a suspension of Stokes and sent a very strong message to the ECB.

In his column for The Telegraph, he wrote, “The England and Wales Cricket Board has to make an example of Ben Stokes and slap him with a suspension after he was caught breaking the team’s curfew. You cannot have the captain blatantly breaking the rules and not do anything about it just because he is so important to the team.”

Will Ben Stokes Step Down From England Captaincy?

There have also been reports that Ben Stokes is considering a shock retirement from Test cricket. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the England Test skipper is expected to meet his entourage on Wednesday and could discuss the matter as it stands. ECB is very likely to impose harsh sanctions on the player.

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Both Stokes and Atkinson are most likely to be suspended for the rest of the Test series and could also attract hefty fines. Stokes had put pen to paper to new two-year deal showing his intention to be a part of the 2027 Ashes series. Whether he offers to resign or stays as captain for the remainder of the deal is yet to be seen.

Also Read: Harry Kane Steps Up For England Cricket as Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy Rolls On