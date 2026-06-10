Harry Kane Steps Up For England Cricket as Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy Rolls On

Ben Stokes Nightclub Row: England football team's captain, Harry Kane, has come forward and offered to help England cricket in such difficult times. While the investigations are on, the apex board hasn't revealed the exact details of the nightclub controversy. And amid all this, Kane has stepped up and he seems ready to play for the national cricket team. "Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets," Kane posted on X. He also shared pictures of batting and bowling leg-spin using a non-leather ball.

Will Stokes Play 2nd Test?

Not just Stokes, fast bowler Gus Atkinson was also involved in the incident that took place at the Rex Rooms on London's King's Road in Chelsea. The incident took place after England's win over New Zealand at Lord's. England haven't named their squad for the second Test match yet. The fixture is scheduled to start on June 17.

What's Next For Stokes?

It is interesting to see what happens next as there are whispers that Stokes may retire from all formats of the game. While most reckon it will not be the right call, only time will give more clarity on the snowballing row that has rocked England cricket.

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Reports suggest Stokes will be removed from his role as Test skipper, with a complete international retirement likely to follow immediately. The harsh decision is likely after an off-field setback, with the ECB formally investigating Stokes over a nightclub incident.

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