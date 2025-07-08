'Looks Quite Different For Me': After Glenn Maxwell And Marcus Stoinis' ODI Retirements, Star AUS All-Rounder Gives Big Remark On His Future

The term workload is becoming extremely popular within the cricketers, and they can't be blamed for it. Playing different formats consistently for the entire year becomes tough, and the athlete's body takes a huge toll. There is an increasing trend of cricketers turning down central contracts and announcing their retirements from different forms of the game in order to prolong their careers. Players of the big three nations, which include the likes of Australia, England, and India, play throughout the year with the Indian Premier League (IPL) sandwiched in between.

2025 so far has been the year of retirements. Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis, and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from different formats, and it opens up new avenues for young players to make a mark for themselves on the biggest stage.

Australia All-Rounder Tim David Gives Insights Into His Future

Cricket these days is all about building up to the ICC events, and all the countries and boards schedule their matches accordingly. With the T20 World Cup to be played next year, the shortest international format will gain prominence, and teams will start preparing for the World T20 that is to be played next year. Australia and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Tim David has subtly hinted towards his future in the One Day International (ODI) format. David, who has been a regular face for Australia in their T20 side, is still without a domestic contract in Australia.

The 29-year-old all-rounder has played just four ODIs for Australia, but has represented Australia in 50 T20I games. 'I'm not too sure, to be honest. It's not the immediate plan. We've got such a busy year, to be honest, leading up to this T20 World Cup. The winter actually looks quite different for me this year. Previously, I would have been away for four or five months in a row over the winter playing competitions. And now we've got so many T20 series that there's not much time to think about much else,' said David.

Australia Build Towards The T20 World Cup

Australia has an extremely busy schedule as far as T20Is are concerned. Australia's preparations for the T20 World Cup start with five T20Is against the West Indies, which will then be followed by a three-match home T20I series against South Africa. Australia will then play two away T20I series.