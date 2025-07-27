Glenn Maxwell's Gravity-Defying Stunner Leaves Romario Shepherd Stunned, Cameron Green Joins Aussie Star To Complete Jaw-Dropping Relay Catch | WATCH

AUS vs WI: After a long schedule of Test cricket, the Australian team has now shifted its focus towards white-ball cricket. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in less than 12 months, as the Aussies have already started preparing for it. The Aussies started the year with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, played the Champions Trophy in between, and then followed it up with the WTC final. Prior to the ongoing T20 series, they also played a three-match Test series against the West Indies, which they won by 3-0.

Glenn Maxwell Leaves Romario Shepherd Stunned

The West Indies cricket team is not having a good time as far as the Australia series is concerned. The mighty Aussies did outplay them in the Test matches, but their fortunes were expected to change in the ongoing five-match T20I series. With just one match remaining, the Aussies have already sealed the series with an unassailable lead of 4-0, and they are looking to clean sweep West Indies in their own backyard.

The fourth T20 match of the series was a high-scoring affair, and both the teams went all out with the bat in their hands. Despite all the things happening thick and fast around the match, Glenn Maxwell ended up doing something which left West Indies' Romario Shepherd stunned.

The Caribbean power-hitter tried to smash Adam Zampa over his head towards long-off. Maxwell, who was stationed at the same position, pulled the ball back and ended up throwing it to Cameron Green, who later completed the catch. Shepherd was threatening to accelerate West Indies' scoring at that point in time, and he had already ended up scoring 28 off 18 deliveries.

Maxwell Making The Most Of His New Role