Revenue Over National Interest? Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Likely To Include India-Pakistan Fixture

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continue to remain under the scanner due to the Asia Cup that will be played in September this year. Almost 91 days after the inhuman and heinous Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing Operation Sindoor, it is being said that India will lock horns with Pakistan at a neutral venue in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Likely to Be Announced Soon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla chose to remain silent on India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup despite the geopolitical situation between both the countries. Republic TV had confronted Shukla and had questioned him on why will India play Pakistan in the upcoming edition, but he chose to remain silent on the entire matter.

Earlier this year, India had locked horns with Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. The match was played at the Dubai International Stadium, but that was way before the Pahalgam terror attacks were carried out and 26 innocent civilians lost their precious lives. As per a report published on Cricbuzz, the full schedule of the Asia Cup is likely to be announced in the next 24 to 48 hours. The tournament will reportedly take place from September 10 to 28. The UAE is likely to host the matches of the Asia Cup.

The report further states that the BCCI, who are also the hosts, is working to finalize the schedule of the tournament. The tentative dates are expected to remain the same once the schedule is announced.

National Interest or Financial Gain? All Eyes on the BCCI

India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, UAE, and Oman are all expected to participate in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The biggest problem with the tournament is India and Pakistan being drawn in the same group.