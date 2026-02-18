Matheesha Pathirana Out of T20 World Cup: Three Replacements Who Can Be Considered to Replace the Fast Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the second T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele | Image: AP

Sri Lanka has seemingly encountered a setback as fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is expected to be ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

During the Sri Lanka vs Australia group-stage fixture in Pallekele, Matheesha Pathirana went down clutching his left leg in pain after bowling his fourth delivery. It was a shock for the side as Pathirana is the team's finest death bowler.

Matheesha Pathirana All But Out Of T20 World Cup Tournament: Check Possible Replacements

While there is no official confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket, Matheesha Pathirana is all but ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Scans have revealed that the Sri Lankan fast bowler has sustained a calf strain and could take several weeks to heal.

Not having Matheesha Pathirana would leave a significant dent in the team's bowling line-up. With Sri Lanka already qualifying for the Super 8, it could significantly affect their bid to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

With Matheesha Pathirana all but ruled out, Sri Lanka may consider bringing in a replacement player for the tournament, and as per ESPNCricinfo, they have three options at hand.

According to reports, Sri Lanka may bring in left-arm quick bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who has gained match fitness following an injury layoff. Left-arm seamer Binura Fernando is another decent option for the side.

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Nuwan Thushara is also under consideration by the Lankan cricket board.

Consultant Vikram Rathour Shares Update on Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka's batting consultant Vikram Rathour has confirmed that Matheesha Pathirana has been declared unfit for the rest of the tournament. Official word will be released if the team has to rule him out.

Rathour added that discussions to bring in a replacement are still being held.

"I think he's been declared unfit for the rest of the tournament. I think that news will be coming out if it's ruling him out. As far as the replacement is concerned, it's still being discussed," Vikram Rathour said on Wednesday.