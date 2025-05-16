Good News For Cricket Fans In Delhi! DMRC To Extend Last Metro Timings In View Of IPL 2025 Matches At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2025: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, May 16th, announced that they will be extending the last train timings on all the lines in view of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

The extended timings will help the cricket fans to enjoy the remaining matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It will also ensure a hassle-free experience for the fans while returning back to home after the matches end.

As per the new schedule released by the DMRC, the last metro that departs from various terminals across all the lines will be delayed by up to 90 minutes.

"In view of T20 matches of IPL 2025 which are scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, DMRC will be extending its last train timings on all Lines to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly," DMRC wrote in an official statement.

"A brief schedule for last metro train timing from terminal stations for T-20 match (Day and Night) on 18th May, 20th May, and 25th May 2025 is as follows," it added.

The 18th season of the cash-rich league was suspended for one week due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, May 12th, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the 2025 edition of the IPL will resume on May 17th. The cricket administrative body further announced that the tournament will be played across 6 venues. However, the BCCI is yet to announce the venues of the IPL 2025 Playoffs and the Final match.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI wrote in the official statement.