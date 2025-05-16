Royal Challengers Bengaluru Skipper Rajat Patidar Recalls Virat Kohli's Words Of Wisdom While Taking Captaincy Plaque: 'I Was A Bit Worried'

IPL 2025: Before the start of the 2025 edition of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed over the captaincy to Rajat Patidar after star cricketer Virat Kohli's approval.

Rajat Patidar's Stats In IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar has showcased a stunning performance in the ongoing season, scoring 239 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 140.59.

The 31-year-old has played 38 matches in the ash-rich tournament, amassing 1038 runs at a strike rate of 154.23, and has an average of 31.45.

While speaking on RCB Podcast, Rajat Patidar recalled the moment when Virat Kohli put faith on him and handed over the captaincy plaque. Patidar accepted that he was worried while receiving it.

"I have seen him (Kohli) since I started watching TV, in the IPL, off the field, in the Indian team... To take that thing (captaincy plaque) that he has been doing for so many years... and he is giving it to me with his own hands. When he was giving it to me, I was a bit worried about how to take it. I was completely blank about what to do. He told me to hold it. I held it. After that, I was looking at him like, what should I do?" Patidar said.

Patidar added that when Virat said that he deserved it, it made him a little bit okay. The RCB captain further added that he learn from him as much as possible.

"Then he said a couple of words like, 'you deserve it, you earned it'. So I felt a little bit okay. I mean when he said this to me then I became normal in that situation. I learn from him as much as possible...," he added.

Virat Kohli has played 263 IPL matches and scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 132.60, and has an average of 39.58. In the ongoing season, the 36-year-old has played 11 games and accumulated 505 runs at a strike rate of 143.47, and has an average of 63.13.

RCB Hold Second Place In IPL 2025 Standings